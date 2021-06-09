Political party questions comms failures

The LPF (List Pim Fortuyn) has questioned the Eindhoven city council about failures in a communication system. The Fire Brigades, police and ambulance services use this system.

C2000, as the communication system is known, is increasingly dependent on power generated by solar panels. So, the Telecom Agency fears that the number of failures will increase. In addition, because the council wants more solar panels in the city, this is cause for concern for the group.

The LPF, therefore, wants to know if other council members share those concerns. The opposition party also wants to know how many C2000 antennae there are in the city. How often they suffer from interference? And to what extent is this caused by the solar panels.

