Remnants of medieval Eindhoven found under Grote Berg

Archaeologists have uncovered remains of a fortress under the Grote Berg, close to Eindhoven’s city centre. The remains are believed to be from the medieval era, around the time of the Eighty Years’ War (late 16th to early 17th century).

The remains were found during renovation works on the Grote Berg. Researchers had previously carried out investigations to try to ascertain where archaeological remains might lie in Eindhoven, but it seems that none had expected them to lie under the Grote Berg. Archaeologists describe the discovery as a momentous day.

Historically, when a canal in the Netherlands was no longer needed, it was filled in. Its contents tell us a lot about Eindhoven’s history and how people lived at the time. So far, archaeologists have found ceramic vases, large plates for serving food and two small metal knives.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman