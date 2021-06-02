Philips Nederlands to get new president

Philips Nederland will have a new president in the person of Sylvia van Es. Van Es succeeds current president Hans de Jong.

De Jong will retire on 1 July. Van Es, currently active as vice-president of the legal department of the technology company, will take over his task. As president of Philips Nederland, Van Es will represent the company at the national, regional and local level. She will also lead the Dutch part of the company.

Philips CEO Frans van Houten said he was pleased with the succession of Hans de Jong. “Hans made an important contribution to Philips. That was in various positions during his long international career,” Van Houten says

We’re very grateful for his commitment. And for and role in the transformation of Philips. That was over the past ten years in the Netherlands.”

Extensive experience

Sylvia has gained extensive leadership experience at Philips. That’s in different roles. She has a broad knowledge of Philips’ global business activities. She’s currently the company’s Chief Privacy Officer.

In this capacity, Sylvia’s obtained comprehensive know-how in important current topics. These include digitalisation, cybersecurity and data. Sylvia will combine her position as President Philips Nederland with her current role.

“I’m pleased that in Sylvia we have a strong successor with broad experience within Philips and the necessary expertise to fill this important position in the Netherlands,” the CEO said.

Source: www.studio040.nl and Philips

Translated by: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven