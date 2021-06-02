Fewer test demands, two sites close

The community health service GGD Brabant Zuidoost has closed two of its test sites.

These were in Valkenswaard and Eersel. They did so because of the decreased demand for COVID-19 testing. The Valkenswaard location will be permanently closed.

The test site in Eersel will close temporarily. The GGD needs to reorganise its test capacity in the region. The closure in Eersel means the priority testing for education and care personnel will also come to an end.

People from these sectors can now get tested in Helmond. The location there, just like the XL test location in Eindhoven, will remain open. Eindhoven and Helmond also house the special children’s testing lines.

Testing capacity redistributed

“The GGD now clearly sees the benefits of vaccination”, Miranda Stellink,COVID-19 programme manager at GGD Brabant Zuidoost, says. “At the same time, more and more people are opting for a self-test. That’s if they have no complaints.”

“We used to test 2,600 people a day. Now it’s about 1,200. For reasons of efficiency, we have therefore decided to scale down the testing capacity. We want to redistribute it across locations in the region.”

“There will always be sufficient testing capacity in the region. We keep a close eye on that. As soon as it is needed, we can immediately scale up again,” Stellink says.

“Always get tested at the GGD if you have complaints. Even if you’ve been vaccinated,” she concludes.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob