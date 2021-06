On Tuesday morning, the police arrested a 34-year-old man from Eindhoven.

He’s accused of rape and human trafficking. They also arrested a 54-year-old man from Waalre. That was for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The man also allegedly groomed the younger man’s victim. The police say both suspects are in custody and will be questioned.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob