Arriva wants night train back: from Eindhoven to Schiphol

Night trains from Eindhoven or Den Bosch to Schiphol: if it is up to Arriva, that will become reality from 2023.

As initially intended, the night train will run once a week on Friday night.

The train leaves Maastricht at 1 am and then runs through Brabant. The train then travels via Sittard, Roermond, Weert, Eindhoven, Den Bosch, Utrecht, Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena, Amsterdam Zuid to Schiphol. The train arrives there just before 3:30 am. The train will return via the same route between 05:30 and 07:45.

The other route that Arriva has in mind connects Groningen with Schiphol. If the night trains are popular among passengers, more routes may follow at a later stage. With the night trains, Arriva hopes to compete with NS, which has a monopoly position on train transportation.

Until 2015, NS trains ran at night between the Randstad and the five major cities of Brabant: Breda, Tilburg, Den Bosch, Eindhoven and Helmond. That stopped because the cities and the province no longer wanted to pay for the costs. Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei