Local companies and non-profits partner up to beat loneliness

The 18th edition of the Maatschappelijk Ondernemen (Corporate Social Responsibility) (MO040) event, where 14 companies and 10 social organisations discussed potential efforts to tackle loneliness among local residents, took place on Monday 31 May.

Participants in the initiative include ASML, Philips, Driessen Autogroep, and Zelfhulp Netwerk Zuidoost-Brabant (Self-help Network Southeast Brabant).

These local companies and organisations will provide services such as health and safety advice, shared transport, language buddies for international residents facing isolation, and communications advice.

“We know that loneliness during the pandemic is a growing problem. I am therefore pleased with the attention this subject is receiving during MO040”, said councillor Renate Richters.

Woensel thrift shop owner Wilma Slats says her store is essential for lonely local residents who come in for a cup of coffee. ““Now that we can open again, at least one customer will get off the couch to have a chat here. That’s what we do it for”, said Slats.

The impact of the MO040 intiative, a joint effort between Philips, DLL, NXP, and Samen voor Eindhoven, will become clearer over the next year – including how many of the 30 partnerships established during the event are successful.