Green light for first weekly market in Acht

The first weekly market in Acht will start next Friday. The municipality has given the green light for this.

The inhabitants of this church village have wished for such a market for long. As a result of shopkeepers moving away, the level of facilities in the village is steadily declining. A weekly market would therefore be a solution for many residents.

Almost 1,200 residents put their signatures for this market. The board earlier indicated that it saw no obstacles to start a trial for a weekly market, although it will be in a different form than the traditional market.

A new reservation system will allow merchants to secure their place at the market. There will also be a market master.

The trial lasts four months and will run until October 11. After that, it will be evaluated whether the market can stay permanently. The market shall open from 10:00 to 15:00 and shall take place on the Dorpsplein on Lekstraat and IJsselstraat.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.