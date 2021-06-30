DDW will kick off on uni campus; TU/e seeks designs

The Dutch Design Week (DDW) opening takes place on the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) campus this year. This is in honour of DDW and TU/e’s 20th and 65th anniversary, respectively.

This is what the university’s magazine Cursor reports. Moreover, this 20th DDW edition can again take place in physical form. Last year, COVID-19 meant the event was forced to take place online.

Besides this anniversary, TU/e’s 65th anniversary is also a reason for celebration. “It’s going to a great celebration of intermingling the worlds of design and technology. It’s a great opportunity to show how many cross-connections can be made between these two sectors,” Lucas Asselbergs, the DDW Drivers of Change exhibition project leader, says.

DDW and TU/e celebrate two decades of collaboration too. “The university used to hold an annual Day of Design. That developed into the Week of Design. That was a precursor to DDW. TU/e’s been involved in this from the very beginning.”

On-campus exhibition

Besides the opening of DDW, the Drivers of Change exhibition will also take place on the university’s campus. This showcase TU/e’s innovations from this year. In 2019, the exhibition took place at Strijp-T. This time, the university campus itself, in and around the Atlas Building, was chosen.

Designs for the exhibition still have to be found. And that can be quite a challenge, Asselbergs says. “Not all designs are products of which you can show a prototype.”

“Sometimes they’re online systems or data-driven tools. How do you make these visible and tangible to the public? We want to show pieces that explain themselves without too many words.”

DDW takes place from 16 to 24 October.

For more information: Dutch Design Week – Holland.com and DDW

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob