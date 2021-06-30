Geldrop’s cultural centre gets going again

The end of the corona crisis is in sight, and people can go out again. The Hofdael cultural centre in Geldrop can start again. And organisers are delighted.

Councillor Rob van Otterdijk received the programme booklet entitled, ‘We’re getting again’. Hofdael manager Hannie Derks proudly handed over the brochure.

The programme is packed. Theme nights like a Caribbean evening and a 70’s & 80’s party are planned. There’ll be an expo about Kimonos and a Christmas S(w)ing-a-long.

Fun

Several comedians will perform in the centre, including Rob Scheeper. A film house and a literary café will also be organised.

Hofdael has been a headache for the Municipality of Geldrop for many years. Parties could not reach an agreement on how to utilise the centre. This new cultural programme seems to have brought this to a cautious end.

Councillor Otterdijk reacted, saying he’s proud of the cultural centre. He’s also pleased the cultural programme can begin again.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob