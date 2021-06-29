Migrant workers have to leave the Leenderweg building

The employment agency Eurojob has been accommodating 90 migrant workers in a former hotel on Leenderweg since last December. The agency has to look for other accommodation by order of the municipality.

Using the Leenderweg building as accommodation for migrant workers is contrary to the zoning plan. Eurojob previously requested the permit for continuation but was rejected on 15 June. The city council then decided to force the property owner to end the migrants’ occupation by means of a penalty payment. It is unknown how much time Eurojob and property owner Amrath will have to relocate the migrants. It’s also unclear how high the imposed penalty payment is.

Disputes

Eurojob regards the group of migrant workers as ‘lodging’ function-wise. The council disagrees. Eurojob also reminds the municipality of its agreements in the SRE context, where Eindhoven is committed to arranging housing for labour migrants in the city. The municipality has always mentioned vacant real estate as an option.

Eurojob has urged the municipality to hold a meeting. According to the municipality, such a meeting has not yet happen. The municipality does state that Eurojob and Amrath are jointly responsible for the migrants’ re-settlement. The municipality itself does not have alternative accommodation to accommodate them (temporarily).

The CDA faction has questioned about the issue. The party wants to know from the city council, among other things, why it took so long before action was taken. It had been known for some time that the occupation was contrary to the zoning plan and caused nuisance in the area. The CDA also wants the municipality to make an effort to force employment agencies to arrange decent housing for their employees.

Source : Studio040

Translator: Shufei