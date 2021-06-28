Nightlife returns to normalcy

The return of nightlife was clearly noticeable – smiling faces, lots of beer and people dancing the night away. A safe distance of 1,5 m wasn’t required to be observed.

Discos, nightclubs and other catering establishments were finally allowed to be open until the early morning hours. The reopening has been described overall as positive. However, partygoers had to present relevant entry documents.

This was either a negative test report, vaccination certificate or recovery proof from the infection. The nightlife sector, however, questions this protocol in the long run. They remark that the obligation for an entry document might prevent people from visiting or they could come by with incorrect documents.

With the holidays kicking off soon, the capacity at the test centres is also of concern.

Source: Studio040 & OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha