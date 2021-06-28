Unpredictable weather ahead

It is difficult to predict where the clouds will open. While it seems dry on the radar, showers shall fall unprecedentedly. Given that they just pop up, the weather department calls them popcorn showers.

This morning saw storms. The effect might’ve been local yet very intense. Tuesday shall be shadowed with clouds but not fully dry either. Wednesday will be a bit cooler, perhaps ideal for midweek, allowing more air inside.

The rest of the week will continue with varying weather, and temperatures remain fairly pleasant. Weatherman Wilfred Janssen describes the character of these showers. “Within the same city, one neighbourhood can be flooded while the other remains dry.”