D66 wants gender-neutral toilets in municipal buildings

D66 wants the municipal executive to look into the possibilities of installing gender-neutral toilets in the town hall and the residents’ square.

According to the party, gender-neutral toilets can be realised in various ways. The existing toilets can be made gender-neutral. A gender-neutral toilet can also be added. In fact, the toilet for people with disabilities is gender-neutral.

The party says that gender-neutral toilets would be a good addition to the municipal buildings. After all, COC Eindhoven opened the first gender-neutral toilet in the Netherlands in 2015.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei