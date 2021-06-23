Eindhoven-based artist wins Award

The Eindhoven artist and designer Bart Hess received the Design Award 2021 of the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Noord-Brabant. He gained international fame with a slime dress he designed for Lady Gaga and his ‘body sculptures’ for the Dutch National Opera & Ballet.

The jury was full of praise for his work. “Whoever enters the world of Bart Hess is permanently touched. Performances so close to reality, yet so far removed from it, bring about alienation that gets under the skin”.

Ina Adema, the Queen’s Commissioner and chairman of the Cultuurfonds Noord-Brabant (North Brabant Culture Fund), presented the Design Prize to the Eindhoven native at the Design Museum in Den Bosch. At the same time, a presentation was opened that had been put together by Bart Hess. Not with work by the artist himself, who was born in 1984, but he has decided to give up-and-coming talents a stage. Specifically Fransje Gimbrère, Joep Truijen and HIPS (Clémentine Schmidt & Josse Vessies).

Their work can be seen until 19 September.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob