Eindhoven to Aachen train route postponed to 2030

The Eindhoven to Aachen train route planned for 2025 has been pushed back to 2030.

ProRail and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management carried out an investigation. The investigation found that it is impossible to operate the intercity route with the existing infrastructure and timetable systems. Current conditions would make timetabling the new route almost impossible, they say.

Making the route possible requires significant improvements in infrastructure. This will cost hundreds of millions of Euros. The extent of the necessary improvements mean the route is not likely to launch until 2030.

Passengers can currently travel from Eindhoven to Aachen via a connecting train in Heerlen.

The new direct route is part of Eindhoven Central Station’s strategic plan to become more of an international travel hub.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman