Southeast Brabant is the only region with economic growth in Q1

In the first quarter of 2021, Southeast Brabant is the only region in the Netherlands where the economy grew. This is evident from figures from Statistics Netherlands.

Economic activity increased by 2% from January to March. During the same period, the economy contracted by 1-4% in other regions of the country.

Because of the slight (1-2%) economic contraction in other parts of Noord-Brabant, Noord-Brabant experienced the best economic development of all provinces in the first quarter.

The fact is not surprising. Many local large companies such as ASML, DAF and VDL achieved excellent annual figures for 2020, especially during the times of the pandemic crisis.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei