Council opens new desk to help job market

Eindhoven City Council has opened a ‘Huis naar Werk’ desk. They want to help the unemployed and business owners find their way through the labour market jungle.

The labour market has been fragmented for years, according to the municipality. “There’s an assortment of projects and websites. That means many employers and job seekers can no longer see the wood for the trees,” says a Council press release.

“We’ve devised a different plan for each target group. This should provide a good match for what someone wants and can do. We’ve learned that the extensive, confusing structures no get the job done.”

Open to everyone

The desk is open to everyone. Those who have just graduated, to someone who wants to change jobs, and the unemployed. The counter is also available to employers looking for staff.

The project involves, among others, 13 regional municipalities and ten institutions. These include the Employee Insurance Agency, two trade unions, and an employers’ organisation.

You can do reach out to ‘Huis naar Werk’ digitally via the website and e-mail. Or by telephone on +31 (40) 760 24 24, weekdays from 09:00 to 17:00. Or you can go to the desk at 10 Stadhuisplein

This is also open from Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 17:00. You don’t need an appointment. Naturally, this service is COVID-19 measures compliant.

Sources: Studio040 and Gemeente Eindhoven

Translator: Melinda Walraven