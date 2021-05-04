Fatal stabbing: Man get 8 years

The court has sentenced a 32-year-old man from Eindhoven to eight years behind bars.

He stabbed someone on a terrace in Woenselse Markt last year. He also has to receive mandatory physiatric treatment. And pay €47,000 to his victim’s relatives.

In August, the man stabbed his victim ten times with a knife. He then left him to die. The victim was a 28-year-old man from Turnhout, Belgium.

A trauma helicopter was deployed. And paramedics tried to revive the victim. But he sadly died on the scene.

Fatal argument

According to eyewitnesses, three men started arguing. The man then stabbed the Belgian. Police arrested the suspect at home the night after the fatal incident.

According to the man’s lawyer, he feared for his life. The victim was allegedly angry and aggressive towards him. Camera images, however, tell a different story.

The man from Eindhoven was sitting on the terrace with his friends. He’s seen making several remarks about, and to, the victim. Sound recordings support this.

Provocation

He made shooting movements with his hands. He also showed the man his knife. According to the judge, the man was eager to confront the victim.

The offender also kept provoking the victim as he was walking away. That shows he wasn’t afraid to be attacked by the unarmed Belgian.

The court had previously convicted the man of a violent crime. According to mental health experts, he has an antisocial personality disorder. The chances of him reoffending are high. That’s why he’s to get psychiatric treatment.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven