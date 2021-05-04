Summer weather on its way

April was unusually cold, and May has a fresh start. It could be summery soon, with temperatures rising to 25°C.

A rather variable weather pattern is in the forecast for the present week. A code yellow weather warning for gusty winds has been issued for this morning. After that, much of Wednesday and Thursday should receive intermittent yet moderate rainfall.

Despite the autumn-like start, experts are optimistic for a summery weekend. A substantial increase in temperature is expected from the upward-moving warm air.

It could be time for the scenic spring snaps.

Source: omroepbrabant

Translator: Seetha