TU/e conducts research into alcohol-free campus

Is it possible to change the alcohol policy at Eindhoven University of Technology? The university has set up a working group to investigate this.

This is what Cursor reports. They are reviewing this policy because the Association of Cooperating Dutch Universities have signed the National Prevention Agreement.

In the drinking areas of study associations, beer is mostly present. Students also consume beer at the various catering establishments on the campus. So a ban would mean a big change on campus.

However, it is not yet a definite conclusion yet, that an alcohol-free campus will actually come about. It is only one of the options that the working group will investigate.

Source:www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.