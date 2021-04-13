Catharina church temporarily without a clock

The clock at Catharina Church needs maintenance. So, the church is temporarily without a clock now. On Monday afternoon, they removed the numerals and dial.

The Eijsbouts company in Asten is restoring the clock. They will cover the Roman numerals with gold leaf again. Also, they will adjust the lighting of the dial.

They expect to restore the former glory of the Catharina Church in two months.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta