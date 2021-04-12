Restaurant terraces to remain shut

The 21 April speculated relaxation of eatery-related rules is to be postponed by at least a week. Evidently, owners in the hospitality industry remain unhappy and call it ”craziness”.

Undoubtedly, many of the business owners had been eagerly preparing for the re-opening. The upcoming King’s Day was an anticipated moment. ”We’ve to prepare our terraces and stock enough beer,” say the owners.

The whole of the country naturally wants this after a 25-week shutdown.” Proprietors offer their wholehearted sympathies and respect for struggling patients and care workers. Nonetheless, they admit that the wait now seems never-ending.

”This affects the entire country. We’re paying the price. If vaccination is the way out, get it in order,” says one of them.

The hospitalty sector’s parent organisation, Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN), admits that the postponement is ‘extremely disappointing and a hard blow’. The organisation’s been indicating for months that something can be done to safely reopen the terraces during the pandemic.

Source: Omroepbrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven