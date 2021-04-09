Solar power project extended

The Groene (Green) Zone solar power project, started in 2018, will be extended to 2021.

It initially aimed to equip 6,000 homes with solar panels. That was supposed to happen in three years, reads an Eindhoven Municipality press release. However, it only recently reached the halfway mark.

An Eindhoven family recently received the 3,000th panel. There are also still places available, and more and more people are using this scheme. So, the project has been extended by one year.

“The Green Zone is very convenient. That’s for homeowners who want to make their houses sustainable using solar panels. The council offers loans at a low-interest rate,” says Maarten Pieters, Waalre’s Sustainable Development Councillor.

‘Great’

“For people with no time or knowledge, this project is a godsend. It is great to see that more and more people are making use of it. And that we can extend the project.”

Twelve municipalities in the Southeast Brabant region, including Eindhoven, are taking part in this project. There are, however, a limited number of panels available per council. So three of the participating municipalties have no more space.

In the Eindhoven area, Eindhoven, Best, Geldrop-Mierlo, and Son en Breugel are still in the running. Would you like to have solar panels fitted? Please visit the Green Zone website for more information and to register. Please note, this website is in Dutch.

Source: Eindhoven City Council press release