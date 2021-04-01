Solar power project reaches 3,000 panels

More and more homeowners in the Eindhoven region are opting for solar panels.

A lot of these are in De Groene Zone. This is the 12 Southeast Brabant’s municipalities’ solar panel project. Recently, the 3000th panel was installed in Eindhoven.

Rik Thijs, Councillor for Climate and Energy, went to congratulate the Andriessen family. They will be benefitting from this panel. This family is currently renovating their home. Installing solar panels was on their to-do list.

“We found De Groene Zone on Facebook, and it looked like a good fit. Making our home more sustainable is a big part of the renovation. Now we have solar panels,” says the Andriessen family.

Will benefit immediately

People living in Eindhoven can have these panels installed at very low interest rates. With these solar panels, you benefit financially from the very first month. The loan repayment is lower than your electricity bill.

De Groene Zone aims to fit solar panels on as many homes as possible in the region. “It’s great to see that so many homeowners are already using this scheme. I think it’s important that everyone has the chance to make their home more sustainable, regardless of their financial situation. This project makes that possible,” says Councillor Rik Thijs.

People interested in getting solar panels through De Groene Zone can find more information (in Dutch) here.

Source: Eindhoven City Council Press release

Translator: Melinda Walraven