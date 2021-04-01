Want to visit the Philips Museum?

Tonight’s the night – you can join an (English) virtual tour through the Philips Museum.

The Museum has been holding these weekly tours since February. This evening’s tour – Philips Highlights – begins at 20:00. It takes 45 minutes.

You will see the museum through the curator’s eyes. He’ll reflect on Philips history, its logo development and more. There’s also room for interaction and questions during and after the event.

Where to get a ticket

It costs only €5, and you can buy your tickets here. You’ll receive a confirmation and then another email with the virtual tour’s link. For that price, you can retake the tour as many times as you like until Sunday. You can do so via the link the Museum sends you.

The next English tours are scheduled for 15 and 29 April at 20:30. The first is themed Philips & Design. Guest curator Kurt Ward will lead it from Philips Design. The second is about Vinyl (English).

Source: Philips Museum