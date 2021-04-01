Fresh but sunny Easter weekend, then a chance of snow

From summer temperatures in recent days, we are heading to a fairly sunny but much cooler Easter weekend. It then suddenly becomes winter again, with a chance of snow.

From Good Friday, the temperatures drop a lot. “That makes a big difference, it will be no more than 13 degrees in Eindhoven on Friday. And on Saturday and Sunday, it will hardly be 11 or 12 degrees Celsius in Brabant.”, says the Weerplaza meteorologist.

“On Saturday and Sunday, it remains almost dry and the sun shines regularly. Then a cold front passes over our country. It starts early in the morning with clouds and rain and because of the cold air there is even a chance of hail and sleet.”

The days after that it remains quite on the cold side. “It will hardly be 6 or 7 degrees.” That is cool for this time of the year, normally it is about 13 degrees in early April. Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei