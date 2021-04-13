Rental price in free sector in Eindhoven drops

The rental prices in the free sector in Eindhoven have decreased slightly. This is clear from the figures from rental platform Pararius.

On average, tenants in the first quarter of this year paid just over €14 /m2 per month. In the first three months of last year it was 2.4% higher.

Eindhoven is following the national trend in this regard. Other major cities are also seeing a decline. “The rent peak has now been reached and corona is reinforcing this effect. People cannot and do not want to pay more, so rental prices are stagnating,” said Jasper de Groot of Pararius.

The prices in Eindhoven are lower compared to the other major cities. On average, in the cities over €16/m2 is paid.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta