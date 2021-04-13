With donation money, Rararadio can continue to broadcast

The Eindhoven-based radio station Rararadio can continue to broadcast again. A theft took place last week at this radio station. After a donation campaign, the radio station collected the necessary €10,000 euros.

Hundreds of people donated to Rararadio. On Sunday, there was a benefit show at Dynamo to keep the station on air. Djs, who also get a stage through the radio station, played music.

The €10,000 euros will be used to buy new equipment and to better secure the studio at Strijp-S against theft.

On Monday, Rararadio, run by volunteers, thanked all donors. ‘You can imagine how much it means to us that you have dragged us back up by taking action. We’ve been able to get back things in our studio’.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta