Million euro houses too sold in no time these days

The house prices continue to soar throughout Brabant. Even the million euro houses in the region, the villas, country houses and luxury apartments, are selling in no time. Real estate agent Mathijs Metselaars from Eindhoven explains how that is possible.

Metselaars specialises in exclusive homes through Vollenbroek Makelaars. “The price increases since the past three to four years indicates that there are a lot more properties worth over a million,” he says.

“I don’t think there are a whole lot more new additional houses, but the houses worth €700.000 or €800.000 euros five years ago, now costs above a million.” The interested parties fight it out between them over these houses. “It’s not so crazy for houses in the mid-range, between € 300.000 to €600.000 euros. These houses often attract fifty or sixty candidates. But for a house of one million, fifteen people in one week come to it.”

He explains why: “Money is so cheap now. You can easily borrow at a low rate. Savings yields little and due to corona, people are more at home. They realize that a nice house is very important. They are willing to pay quite a lot for that, even a million or more.”

Metselaars shows a villa on Buddy Boldenlaan in Eindhoven. The imposing house with gym, four bedrooms and two bathrooms is for sale for exactly 1 million euros. “This property was sold in July 2018 for just over € 800.000 euros. Now it was for sale for 1 million and in two weeks fifteen people have already come to look. The property has now been sold.”

Still, you don’t have to be a millionaire to buy such a house according to Masons: “You do have to have a very good income. And some of your own money, that helps too.”

Source: omroepbrabant

