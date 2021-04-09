The Art of viewing exhibition to open in Eindhoven

De Kunst van het Kijken (The Art of viewing) is an exhibition. Hanneke Janssen is the curator.

After five years of digital KUNSTADVIES Hanneke Janssen, she is able to make a physical exhibition at the Pennings Foundation. It has always been her great wish. The exhibition begins from 15th May 2021 in two sessions in Eindhoven.

With the exhibition THE ART OF VIEWING and the planned educational activities during this exhibition she hopes, to promote meetings between artists, art viewers, buyers and patrons.

Hanneke Janssen has been working in arts in Eindhoven for thirty years. For the last five years, with her company KUNSTADVIES. The first lustrum is the reason for this special exhibition. On display will be work from various disciplines, including photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass and mixed media.

Artists Chosen

She has made a personal choice from the work of the artists. Some of the selected artists are Zan van Alderwegen, Arjan van Arendonk, Linda Arts, Cor van Dijk, Frank Eerhart, Frans Franciscus, Christie van der Haak, Willem Harbers, Guus Koenraads, Toos Nijssen, Iris le Rütte, Ies Schute, Eja Siepman van den Berg, Rudi Struik and Yumiko Yoneda. These artists have produced a multiple/edition in an edition of 5 for the special price of 500 euros. This is how they wish to celebrate the occasion.

In addition, the works of by artists like Leon Adriaans, Armando, Jan Dibbets, Jan Henderikse, and many others shall be there too. “Artists I have always believed in, admired and whose work matters today and has lost none of its topicality. Thanks in part to them, I have developed my viewing of art,” says Hanneke.

For info and registration opening, visit and activities see: www.penningsfoundation.com

Source: Persbericht

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.