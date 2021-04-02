Help POPEI celebrate its 40th

This year, POPEI celebrates its 40th anniversary. The Eindhoven pop music venue is, therefore, looking for photos and memories you might have.

Have you been to POPEI? Have you performed, rehearsed, hung out at the bar, met new people or seen bands there? This might’ve in Zout street or its current location in the Klokgebouw.

POPEI started with rehearsal rooms, a music venue and a studio in 1981. In 2008, they moved to the Klokgebouw. There they have 17 rehearsal rooms and the obligatory music venue hall and studio.

Talent discovered and developed

By now, POPEI has become the region’s pop music centre for Eindhoven. Here, mostly musical talent is developed; and discovered. It usually organises around 200 activities a year aimed at talent development.

These are for music in all its forms and for all ages. In pre-COVID-19 times, it offered 2,500 people a stage every year. POPEI tries to work with other parties as much as possible for these.

Now, this organisation needs your help. They want to make this milestone a massive success. Even more so in these strange times.

Do you have cool memories?

Do you have cool photos, videos, entrance tickets, stories, memories and other fun stuff? Please send it to [email protected] Then everyone can walk down memory lane with POPEI together.

If the files are too large to send, email Mirjam. She’ll help you find a solution.

Source: POPEI press release

Translator: Melinda Walraven