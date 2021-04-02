Employment in the region impacted by corona crisis

The corona crisis has impacted the employment prospect in the Eindhoven region. But thankfully, compared to the rest of the country, it is relatively less.

Eindhoven Dagblad, however, says that the impact is still significant. In one year, the number of jobs in Southeast Brabant fell by 2,200. The regional employers took help of UWV benefits agency much more often last year to lay off their staffs. The requests submitted for dismissal of staffs are more than twice in 2020 as compared to last year. The UWV figures show this.

Staff from catering businesses and temporary employment agencies also lost their jobs. Although many jobs in the region also disappeared last year in industry. Just before the summer, Rabobank economists were still sketching a gloomy scenario for this technology region, which is largely driven by the (high-tech) industry. However, thanks in part to support measures, the damage to employment remained somewhat limited.

The decline in employee jobs in the region, at just over 0.6%, is below the national average of 1.2%.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.