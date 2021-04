Air Arabia will begin flying from Eindhoven Airport on May 3, if pandemic measures allow.

The airline will fly to Nador, Morocco, a destination already serviced from Eindhoven by TUI.

Eindhoven Airport says the airline’s flights will primarily target those visiting friends and family, compared to TUI’s target audience of holidaymakers.

Air Arabia, based in the United Arab Emirates, may also offer flights to other Moroccan cities such as Oujda, Fez, and Casablanca.

