Fontys students to send two giant shipping containers of donations to Lebanon

Eighty students at Fontys Eindhoven want to send two forty-foot shipping containers full of donations to people in Lebanon.

The student group, known as Pulsed, consists of students from different backgrounds. They named their project ‘Donate with Dignity’, with the aim to ‘provide the people of Lebanon with what they need most’.

Pulsed request people in Eindhoven to drop off donations at the Klokgebouw in Strijp S to help fill the shipping containers. The drop-off point also serves as a pop-up exhibition, where visitors can see artworks by Lebanese artists and children. Some of the works are for sale, with all proceeds going to Lebanese charities. The students raised €2600 so far.

Lebanon has been hit by several political crises in recent years. Millions of people live in poverty and the country has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the toughest lockdown restrictions in the world. 1.2 million Syrian refugees have also fled to Lebanon, even though the economy is struggling to support them.

Lex Beusink from Pulsed explains that the donations will be handed to seven non-profit aid organisations based in Lebanon, who will then distribute them amongst Lebanese people. Pulsed’s drop-off point for donations is open until 7 May. Check the opening times and what you can donate here.

Source: Studio040 and Pulsed press release

Translation: Rachael Vickerman