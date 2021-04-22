Diversions in city centre due to planned roadworks

Traffic diversions will be in place in the city centre between April and June due to planned roadworks.

Roadworks at the exit of Kennedylaan-Orpheuslaan will begin on April 28 and finish on 21 May. Traffic will be diverted via Sterrenlaan and Churchilllaan.

A month later, roadworks on the entrances and exits of Kennedylaan-Europalaan will begin. These roadworks are scheduled to end on 25 June.

The entrance to Kennedylaan will be closed during this time, with traffic diverted via Montgomerylaan. The exit of Kennedylaan will remain partially open.

The municipality has scheduled the roadworks in the coming weeks while roads see less traffic due to the ongoing pandemic and a lack of events.

Source: Studio040