Police find 13 kilos of cannabis on the Boschdijk

In an apartment near a supermarket on the Boschdijk, the police found about 13 kilos of cannabis. The find is worth a street value of between €40,000 and €50,000 euros.

The police received a report of a strong smell of cannabis around the supermarket. Two police dogs helped the police to trace the concerned apartment. The one scented candle that was burning proved not enough to mask the cannabis smell.

According to the police, the suspects shall report to the municipality. The next steps will follow then.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta