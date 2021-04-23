Eindhoven in sports agreement with 57 organisations

Eindhoven has concluded an urban sports agreement, following the National Sports Agreement. The list of participating institutions is long. These are GGD and Dynamo Jeugdwerk, Hockey Club Oranje Rood and Eindhoven Athletics.

According to this, the municipality makes agreements with the concerned organizations on how they wish to realize their ambitions in the area of sport and exercise. The clubs have come up with seven points as per this agreement.

The agreement puts the focus back on including secondary school students in the exercise programs, through workshops, etc. Besides this, it also talks about including the group of younger children from 0 to 6 years for exercise programs.

One of the aims is to make sports in the city easier and more accessible. For example, there should be a platform where all the sports in Eindhoven are shown. Moreover, sports institutions should be accessible to the widest possible target group.

The Sportkaart should also contribute to this by allowing residents to try out sports, but also to make sports affordable for people with a low income. Also, the public space in Eindhoven should be accessible and inviting to exercise.

The final ambition is to strengthen the sports providers by providing the next staff and volunteers.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta