Efteling suffers historic financial loss

Efteling had fewer than 3 million visitors in 2020.

So, the attraction park made a loss of €14,5 million, which is just over 38%. The park was closed for 14 weeks last year. And about 3,000 employees stayed home following the COVID-19 measures.

The summer and autumn periods in 2020 saw a limited number of visitors each day. However, most of the overnight stays at the theme park were cancelled. General Director, Fons Jurgens, is cautiously optimistic.

“I’m proud of our employees. We’ve asked a lot of them in this difficult time. Thanks to the government schemes, investors and shareholders, we can look ahead with positivity.”

“The year 2020 was the Efteling’s worst year ever. But the park’s has a healthy financial basis. If the vaccines prove effective, we hope to reopen from 11 May,” concludes Jurgens.

Source: Omroepbrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven