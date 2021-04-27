City mayor concerned over relaxation of corona measures

Mayor Jorritsma would’ve preferred to wait at least another week before the first measures are relaxed.

This comes because of the capacities at the intensive cares and hospital staff. Unabated pressure still looms over hospitals in the region. There is a clear warning that quality of care is at risk.

And the limit of intensive care is nearly reached. “We are almost at the top of the curve, but not there yet. Hence, it’s a matter of finding a balance”, says Jorritsma.

The mayor also looks back on the first COVID-19 outbreak in Brabant.” I don’t want to experience the past. So it would’ve been worthwhile to wait a while. Until it was really possible to take that first step of the relaxation”, Jorritsma concludes.

