Old DAF car was leaking oil

Yesterday, the King and his family arrived at the High Tech campus in a caravan of old and new cars.

The King drove with Princess Amalia in front in an old DAF Kini that the Royal Family used for years during holidays in Italy. However, the ride in this car was almost cancelled. “Ten minutes before departure, petrol leaked from the engine”, Geert Vermeer, chairman of the DAF Museum, says. That’s what Omroep Brabant reports.

“We practised for two days; everything went well until just before departure”. Technicians managed to fix the problem. “It was tense for a while. On the face of it, I was calm, but inside…” Vermeer says.

Gift

The DAF, which is unique in its kind, was made especially for Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard. This car was given to the Royal Family by the car manufacturer when the King was born in 1967.

Vermeer says that King Willem-Alexander still recognised the car from the past. “But it had been a long time since he had sat in it. He also wanted to drive it himself.”

The DAF returned to the museum on Tuesday.

