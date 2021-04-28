If there’s enough space, you can organise something

What could people still organise on this hampered King’s Day, with all the restrictions?

Quite a lot, it seems, if you’re a bit creative and sensible. That’s what three pupils local high school pupils did. Amy, Alice and Eefje chose a large field on the Eikenburg estate. Along with the local scouts, they organised an afternoon of games.

As part of a school project, the three girls had to organise something that would impact youngsters. Of course, there wasn’t much happening. But King’s Day, even with all its restrictions, still offered a chance to do something fun for children.

And the Eikenburg estate has a field on which this could be done safely. They set up a traditional games day there. Kids did sack races and koekhappen. There was also a silent disco, bingo, and an AH vegetable garden walk.

It all sounds very safe and innocent. Yet, the police came by several times to check that things weren’t getting out of hand. “Fortunately, everything all okay”, Eefje laughs. “But we stuck to the rules and asked parents to keep their distance. And of course, these under-12s are allowed to get together.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven