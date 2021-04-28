Ketelhuisplein at Strijp-S cleared due to crowds

Yesterday the police emptied the square and the lawn near the Ketelhuis at Strijp-S. It was getting too crowded.

In the course of the afternoon, the square became increasingly crowded with people who wanted to enjoy the beautiful weather on their free King’s Day.

According to a reporter on the scene, policemen walked in a line across the square to ‘sweep’ it clean. Everyone was ordered to leave or face arrest. Two young women refused to leave and were taken away by the police.

More places were crowded yesterday afternoon – Karpendonkse Plas, Henri Dunantpark, Ton Smitspark, Philips de Jonghpark, Anne Frankplantsoen, and Lex & Edo Hornemannplantsoen. At the beginning of the evening, the municipality issued a call for people to go home.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob