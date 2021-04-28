Drone brings people a little closer to King

Only a handful of Eindhoven residents had the privilege of actually meeting the Royal Family yesterday.

Yet, the Oranjes, as the Dutch royal family is known colloquially, and the people of Eindhoven could wave to each other. Several drones circled above the city, looking for bursts of orange. These were to show the King something of what was happening in the rest of the city.

This wasn’t easy to organise. Calling on people to wave at a drone en masse wasn’t an option. So the municipality didn’t announce precisely where and when the drone would appear. It wasn’t until Monday evening that the drone team decided on the schedule.

Gerardusplein

In Stratum, the drone flew over areas like Schrijversbuurt and Gerardusplein. In Guido Gezellestraat, residents had hung out their washing. From above, it formed a Dutch flag. On Gerardusplein, the name GERARDUS was spelt out in orange t-shirts.

Whether the Royal Family got to see much of it, in the end, remains to be seen. On their way to the TV studio, they stopped for a few minutes at a large screen. It showed a drone shot of an empty street.

There will be a short film of King’s Day 2021. It will include aerial footage, says drone operator Paul Raats.

