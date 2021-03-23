Eindhoven to get blue bins for old paper

Next year, Eindhoven residents will receive a blue bin for old paper and cardboard. The city council believes that this will enable better separation of waste.

According to the municipality, many people still do not hand in their paper separately. The bins should help in doing this. Residents of high-rise buildings in the city use roll containers, which are located in a flat or apartment complex.

Bins

Many people in Eindhoven now have a green bin for vegetable, fruit and garden waste and a grey bin for household waste. They would soon get a third container. At the moment people have to keep old paper and cardboard in the house before it is collected. With the blue bin, this would no longer be necessary.

Plan

The plan to introduce blue bins is part of a larger plan to better separate waste in the city. At present every person in Eindhoven is responsible for an average of 200 kilograms of residual waste per year. That should be 100 kilos.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta