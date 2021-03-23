Sharp rise in house prices in Brabant

Last year, existing houses in the Netherlands were sold for an average of 334,000 euros. This is evident from the latest figures from the CBS and the Land Registry. This is the highest selling price since records began in 1995. In Brabant, the municipality of Vught has most expensive houses.

Vught

In Vught, existing homes in 2020 were sold for an average of 482,100 euros. Compared to February 2019, this is an increase of 7.2%. Then, the average house price there was 449,600 euros. Waalre comes in the second place with an amount of 438,800 euros. At number three, is the municipality of Sint-Michielsgestel. Here, the average sales price is 433,700 euros.

Strongest increase

In Brabant, the strongest increase in terms of sales price was recorded in Valkenswaard. In 2019, the average sales price of existing houses there was 302,200 euros. One year later, this amount rose to 363,900 euros. This is an increase of no less than 20.4 percent.

The sales price fell hardest in Baarle-Nassau in the past year. In 2019, a house there cost 334,100 euros; a year later it was 314,500 on average. This is a decrease of 5.9%. The municipality of Boxtel is on second place, with a decrease of 5.6 percent – from 337,600 to 318,500 euros – and Oosterhout occupies third place. There, the average sales price went from 307,400 to 295,100 euros, a decrease of four percent.

Lowest selling price

The lowest average sales price last year in Brabant was in the municipality of Steenbergen. There, an existing house cost you on average 258,600 euros . The municipality of Bergen op Zoom (278,800) follows in second place and Roosendaal comes in third with an amount of 284,000 euros.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.