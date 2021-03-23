All PSV women players in quarantine

All PSV Women’s players have been quarantined as a precaution. The club has taken that decision because three football players were tested positive for corona.

Last Sunday, PSV Women took on ADO Den Haag. In the run-up to that game, Joelle Smits had to cancel because she was infected. Janou Levels and Dana Foederer have now also contracted the virus.

Not only the players, but also the staff of PSV Women are now in home isolation. Friday, the situation will be reviewed by the medical staff of the club.

Sunday is the topper against FC Twente on the program. PSV Women is leader, three points behind the Tukkers.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta