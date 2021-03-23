Extra money to improve Woensel-South and Gestel

To improve the quality of life in Woensel-South and in Gestel, Eindhoven is spending an €700.000. The city council has announced this.

The money should help in the coming three years to tackle the problems in various areas. Woensel-South has problems regarding drug trafficking and other troubles in the Gildebuurt, Hemelrijken and Limbeek. In old Gestel and Oude Spoorbaan, there are problems like noise issues, loitering youth and troubled people on streets. These hamper the quality of life.

The extra budget aims to improve the well-being of residents and social cohesion in neighbourhoods. The municipality wants to involve residents more actively in developments in the neighborhood. The cooperation between professional organizations such as housing corporations or welfare institutions and neighborhood associations should also be strengthened.

The municipality sees a role for the Centre for the Arts (CKE) in this approach. This organisation has experience with working in neighbourhoods and setting up new activities.

Source: www.studio040.nl

