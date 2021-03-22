Prayer, blessings for the city

Healthcare workers and businesses are struggling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

These people have been invited to receive a blessing on Palm Sunday (28 March). Pastor René Wilmink will bring blessings to seven churches in various parts of Eindhoven. The event will start with a prayer on the square in front of each church.

A Catholic blessing will follow. “We will pray for all the sick, needy, those who have lost loved ones in the past year, and caregivers. A prayer for the entire city to overcome the crisis is also included,” says the St George and St Peter’s priest.

The locations include Trudo Church in Strijp, Petruskerk in Woensel, and Lambertuskerk in Gestel.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven