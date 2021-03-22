Eateries becoming increasingly frustrated

Hotels, restaurants, and cafes have now been closed for more than five months.

The lack of flexibility and the non-easing of COVID-19 measures has led to discontent. Business owners aren’t ruling out the possibility of a spontaneous opening.

“We’re now heading for six months of closure. Including the Considering lockdown during spring 2020, it would be a total of nine months,” says one of the owner. Another asks, “Should I just open?”

“With warmer days come, the parks, beaches, and nature areas will fill up completely. I really can no longer explain why we have to stay closed. It’s simply not understandable.”

Business owners had pinned their hope on the city’s mayors. They had already argued for the reopening of the cafes at the beginning of this month. But, both infection rates and hospital admissions are increasing.

Indications suggest that the cabinet doesn’t deem it possible to relax the existing anti-corona measures in the short term.

Sources: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven